This Volkswagen Golf R facelift has 400 HP thanks to ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline has developed a special performance package for the recent released Volkswagen Golf R facelift. As you already know, the Golf R uses a 2.0 liter turbo unit that offers 310 horspower and 400 Nm peak of torque when matted to the manual transmission.





Thanks to a special developed package, the Golf R by ABT Sportsline delivers now 400 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. For now, the German tuning firm didn't discolse the new car performances.





In order to improve the handling, the car comes with new springs which are putting the Golf R facelift closer to ground by 20 mm (front) and 25 mm (rear). If you are willing to spent more money, ABT Sportsline offers a height-adjustable suspenstion that drops the car up to 45 mm. Also, the German tuning firm has developed a modified braking system.





On the design side, the GOlf R by ABT Sportsline has new side skirts, a black diffuser and four quad exhaust tips.

