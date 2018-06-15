This old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - Video

A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a car that is perfect for off-road.





The Russian team put a roll-cage and let the car with no roof, but this is not a problem when you'll hit the off-road and cross some muddy water.





As a reminder, the new generation BMW X5 is offered, for the first time, with an Off-Road Package. But don't get to euphoric because the German car manufacturer is not able to come with such an incredible off-road machine.





If you don't belive us, hit the play button of the video below.

Tags: bmw, bmw x5, x5, x5 off-road, x5 suv

Posted in BMW, Videos