This old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - Video
15 June 2018 05:38:53
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a car that is perfect for off-road.
The Russian team put a roll-cage and let the car with no roof, but this is not a problem when you'll hit the off-road and cross some muddy water.
As a reminder, the new generation BMW X5 is offered, for the first time, with an Off-Road Package. But don't get to euphoric because the German car manufacturer is not able to come with such an incredible off-road machine.
If you don't belive us, hit the play button of the video below.
