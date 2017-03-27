Having a supercar is a pain in the ass. You have to pay a lot for the car but you also have to give lots of dollars on maintenance and unexpected repairs. But this Lamborghini Huracan can be yours for just 5 bucks.





Make sure you get a trailer and a broom because this is a wreck. The car was burned to a crisp and it can't be back on the streets. But if you are a collector, this is your chance. Or you can transform it into a piece of art.





When it was in driving state, it had a black exterior and a black interior. Under the hood was a 5.2 liter V10 engine rated at 610 horsepower and 560 Nm peak of torque. The not to 100 km/h was done in 3.2 seconds while the top speed was clocked at 325 km/h.





Tags: huracan, lamborghini, lamborghini huracan

Posted in Acura, Various News