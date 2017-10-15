This is your last chance to order a Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4
15 October 2017 09:56:04
|Tweet
Back in 2015, Mercedes-Benz unveiled during the Geneva Motor Show the G500 4×4² concept. After the feedback, the German car manufacturer decided to put the model into the production.
Now, Mercedes-Benz has made a sad announcement: the G500 4×4² will be out of production at the end of the month. So this is your last chance to order one. In Germany, the G500 4×4² has a strating price of 231,693 Euros.
The Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² uses portal axles special 22 inch wheels and comes with a 450 millimiters of ground clereance. As a result, you will be able to tackle any type of terrain. It also comes with an impressive fording depth of 1,000 mm.
Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² comes with a V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine rated at 422 horsepower. It also has great road performance but don't forget that the car comes with a hefty weight of 3,021 kilograms.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A
1934 Mercedes-Benz 540 K AutobahnkurierEngine: M 24 II, Inline-8, Power: 134.2 kw / 180 bhp @ 3400 rpmN/A
1914 Mercedes 115HP 4.5 Grand PrixEngine: Water-Cooled, M93654, Inline-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115.1 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A
1922 Mercedes 6/40/65HP RennwagenEngine: Water Cooled, M 65134, Inline-4, Power: 48.5 kw / 65 bhp @ 4000 rpmN/A
1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC RallyeEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 169.3 kw / 227 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
2018 Ram 3500 HD has 930 lb-ft and can tow up to 30.000 pounds
Ram has a big surprise for you. Starting this August, the FCA pick-up truck car manufacturer will put on sale the 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty model. According ...
Ram has a big surprise for you. Starting this August, the FCA pick-up truck car manufacturer will put on sale the 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty model. According ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Future Cars
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne
One of the most distinguished European brands in the US is announcing a voluntary recall for its most important car sold overseas. Porsche decided to ...
One of the most distinguished European brands in the US is announcing a voluntary recall for its most important car sold overseas. Porsche decided to ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...