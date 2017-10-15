This is your last chance to order a Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4

Back in 2015, Mercedes-Benz unveiled during the Geneva Motor Show the G500 4×4² concept. After the feedback, the German car manufacturer decided to put the model into the production.





Now, Mercedes-Benz has made a sad announcement: the G500 4×4² will be out of production at the end of the month. So this is your last chance to order one. In Germany, the G500 4×4² has a strating price of 231,693 Euros.





The Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² uses portal axles special 22 inch wheels and comes with a 450 millimiters of ground clereance. As a result, you will be able to tackle any type of terrain. It also comes with an impressive fording depth of 1,000 mm.





Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² comes with a V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine rated at 422 horsepower. It also has great road performance but don't forget that the car comes with a hefty weight of 3,021 kilograms.

Tags: g500 4×4², mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz g500 4×4²

Posted in Mercedes, Various News