This is the ride to use if you want to catch an arrow that travels with 215 km/h

Skoda Austria has prepared a special video for you. But this is not all cause the Czech car manufacturer managed to smash a Guinness World Record. As a homage to the company’s logo featuring the winged arrow in use since 1926, Skoda organized a challenge on a 2.8 kilometer runway at Zeltweg (Austria).





But wait for it. Skoda invited Austrian Olympic archer Laurence Baldauf and martial arts coach Markus Haas. Now the sceneray is complete. The archer had to shot an arrow while the martial arts coach had to catch it with bare hands.





The arrow shot by Laurence traveled with a speed of 215 km/h and Haas had only a half a second window to catch the 27-inch arrow.

