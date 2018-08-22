Home » News » Opel » This is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric cars
This is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric cars
22 August 2018 13:34:31
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental is the first vehicle to feature the new Opel face. The brand concept follows the new “Opel Compass”, which clearly structures the front design of future models.
“With our PACE! plan, we have a very clear vision of how we want to create a successful future for Opel. Focus on a strong brand identity defined by our values – German, approachable, exciting – plays an integral role in our return to sustainable success. Our Brand Concept shows how these values will come to life in our products in the future. Our engineering and design teams have put this into effect brilliantly in the Opel GT X Experimental. It gives a clear idea of how we at Opel see the mobility of the future,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.
The main feature of the compass is two prominent axes that insect the emblem. On the one hand, this is the characteristic centre crease on the bonnet and on the other, the wing-shaped daytime running light signature. The brand logo forms the focal point of the design.
The headlights, daytime running lights, the cameras and sensors of the assistance systems, along with the logo are framed and protected by a unique design element. This element is reminiscent of the eye slot of a motorbike helmet and called “Vizor”. The “Vizor” makes its debut on the GT X Experimental and will give all Opel models a new, distinctive bold and pure face.
The new concept is now uncovered and it is an all-electric SUV that features level 3 of autonomy systems. Other than this we don't know, but we are pretty sure, that the German car manufacturer will soon provide more info.
