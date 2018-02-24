This is the new Volvo V60
24 February 2018 10:06:59
Volvo launched the new V60 five-door, mid-size premium estate car. The model will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.
“The family estate driver is an important customer for our business and has been for generations. The new V60 honours that tradition, but also takes it much further”, said Hakan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars.
The new Volvo V60 is based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform the same one which is used on the S90 and V90 or XC60 and XC90.
The new V60 comes with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options: the new T6 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp or the T8 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that delivers 390hp.The regular petrol choice offers T5 or T6 powertrains. Drivers who prefer diesel can select D3 or D4 engines.
Also, the new Volvo V60 will be available with City Safety with AUtobrake technology and with a Pilot Assist system.
This is the new Volvo V60 Photos (7 photos)
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
