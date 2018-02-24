This is the new Volvo V60

Volvo launched the new V60 five-door, mid-size premium estate car. The model will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.





“The family estate driver is an important customer for our business and has been for generations. The new V60 honours that tradition, but also takes it much further”, said Hakan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars.





The new Volvo V60 is based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform the same one which is used on the S90 and V90 or XC60 and XC90.





The new V60 comes with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options: the new T6 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp or the T8 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that delivers 390hp.The regular petrol choice offers T5 or T6 powertrains. Drivers who prefer diesel can select D3 or D4 engines.





Also, the new Volvo V60 will be available with City Safety with AUtobrake technology and with a Pilot Assist system.

























