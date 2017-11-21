This is the new Tesla Roadster: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of over 250 mph
21 November 2017 09:47:38
|Tweet
Tesla has officially unveiled the all new Tesla Roadster concept. The new vehicle developed by Tesla will be on the road sometime in 2020 and comes with some impressive details.
According to Elon Musk, the new Tesla Roadster comes with 10.000 Nm wheel torque, can do 0 to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, while the not to 100 mph is done in 4.2 seconds. More than that, Elon Musk said that the new Roadster can do the quarter mile in just 8.8 seconds. The top speed announced by Tesla is over 250 mph while the range on highway was declared at 620 miles.
The new Tesla Roadster will use three electric motors, one in the front and two at the back and the battery pack will have 200 kWh capacity. But don’t be fooled by the name of the new Tesla because it is not a roadster it is a targa model.
If you want one, Musk said you can reserve one for 50,000 USD and the base price will be 200,000 USD. If you are looking for a special version, Tesla will offer a Founders Series which will cost 250,000 USD.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Tesla Semi is the future-500 miles of range and not to 60 mph in just 5 seconds
This is the new Tesla Roadster: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of over 250 mph
First video teaser with the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster
-
Skoda Karoq receives five stars in EuroNCAP test
2018 Lexus RX Sport officially unveiled
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Related Specs
2007 Tesla RoadsterEngine: 3-phase, 4-pole Electric Motor, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp @ 8500 rpm, Torque: 286.08 nm / 211 ft lbs @ 1 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Concept Cars
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Custom Cars
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
Future Cars
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But ...
Various News
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Motorsports
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...