This is the new Tesla Roadster: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of over 250 mph

Tesla has officially unveiled the all new Tesla Roadster concept. The new vehicle developed by Tesla will be on the road sometime in 2020 and comes with some impressive details.





According to Elon Musk, the new Tesla Roadster comes with 10.000 Nm wheel torque, can do 0 to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, while the not to 100 mph is done in 4.2 seconds. More than that, Elon Musk said that the new Roadster can do the quarter mile in just 8.8 seconds. The top speed announced by Tesla is over 250 mph while the range on highway was declared at 620 miles.





The new Tesla Roadster will use three electric motors, one in the front and two at the back and the battery pack will have 200 kWh capacity. But don’t be fooled by the name of the new Tesla because it is not a roadster it is a targa model.





If you want one, Musk said you can reserve one for 50,000 USD and the base price will be 200,000 USD. If you are looking for a special version, Tesla will offer a Founders Series which will cost 250,000 USD.

Tags: 2020 tesla roadster, roadster, tesla roadster

Posted in Tesla,