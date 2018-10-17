This is the new Skoda Kodiaq GT - only for China
17 October 2018 13:47:33
|Tweet
Skoda has published the first pictures and details about the all-new Kodiaq GT. The first coupe-SUV built by the Mlada Boleslav-based car manufacturer will be available only in China and will act as a new range-topping model.
The things are pretty clear: the new Kodiaq GT has the same face as the Kodiaq but on the rear end we see some major modification.The roof is now lower, the taillights are modified while the spoilers are totally new. More than that, the Kodiaq GT has become the first model sold in China which has the brand name written at the back instead of the classic brand logo.
Inside the cabin, the new Skoda Kodiaq GT will come with standard digital instrument panel and will also have some sporty accessories and details.
Under the hood, the Chinese market will get only petrol units. We are talking about the 2.0 liter engine which deliver 182 HP or 220 HP. No matter the power unit, the car will have standard 7 speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera announced
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
Custom Cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Future Cars
Vauxhall to launch eight new models
Vauxhall is ready to launch a new and impressive offensive in the next years. The UK division of Opel has to comply with European CO2 guidlines, expected ...
Vauxhall is ready to launch a new and impressive offensive in the next years. The UK division of Opel has to comply with European CO2 guidlines, expected ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...