This is the new Skoda Kodiaq GT - only for China

Skoda has published the first pictures and details about the all-new Kodiaq GT. The first coupe-SUV built by the Mlada Boleslav-based car manufacturer will be available only in China and will act as a new range-topping model.





The things are pretty clear: the new Kodiaq GT has the same face as the Kodiaq but on the rear end we see some major modification.The roof is now lower, the taillights are modified while the spoilers are totally new. More than that, the Kodiaq GT has become the first model sold in China which has the brand name written at the back instead of the classic brand logo.





Inside the cabin, the new Skoda Kodiaq GT will come with standard digital instrument panel and will also have some sporty accessories and details.





Under the hood, the Chinese market will get only petrol units. We are talking about the 2.0 liter engine which deliver 182 HP or 220 HP. No matter the power unit, the car will have standard 7 speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.

