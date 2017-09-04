This is the new Seat Leon Cupra R. It has 310 horsepower

Seat has published the list with the premiers schedueled for the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Among those models we have spotted something very, very interesting. We are talking about a new Leon Cupra R which is the most powerful Seat up to date.





The new Leon Cupra R will be limited to 799 units and will be available with a manul transmission or with a DSG one. If you are going for the manual, the engine will deliver 310 horsepower, while on the DSG it will only give you 300 horsepower. All of the power is sent to the front whells.





As you can expect, the Seat Leon Cupra R comes with some exterior modifications. We are talking about exclusive carbon fiber details on the front and rear spoilers, side skirts and rear diffuser, wing mirrors in copper, as well as the rims, with the wheel arches and the front area getting a new, more powerful design around the air intakes.





Inside the cabin, customers will get carbon fiber and copper treatment, a special steering wheel and a gearstick upholstered in Alcantara. here will be three colors to choose from; Midnight Black, Pyrenees Grey (neither with extra cost) and the exclusive Matte Grey.





