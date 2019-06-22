Home » News » Renault » This is the new Renault Zoe

This is the new Renault Zoe

22 June 2019 08:20:22

Renault has published the first pictures and details of the all-new Zoe electric model. The French car comes with some slightly exterior modifications, but with huge improvement inside and under the bonnet. 

According to Renault, the new Zoe will be available with a 10 inch instrument cluster and with a generous infotainment display. There also some changes on the materials side. 

The new Renault Zoe comes with a 50 kWh battery pack which is good for about 390 kilometers on the WLTP testing programme. More than that, the car will be able to charge via a DC connector at powers up to 50 kW. 

Another important change is the electric motor. This time, the Zoe can be ordered with a 100 kW (136 HP) engine which is much stronger than the current one. 

