This is the new Renault Megane RS Throphy
22 July 2018 13:18:21
Renault has officially unveiled the 2018 Renault Megane RS Trophy. Until now, the Megane RS range had the Sport and the Cup chassis. But now, you can order the mighty Trophy.
Based on the Cup chassis, the car uses the same 1.8 liter turbo engine. This time, the unit delivers 300 horserpower and 400 Nm peak of torque. Just like the other two versions, the Hot Hatch can be ordered either with a six speed manual transmission or with a six speed duble clutch six speed automatic transmission.
The chassis used is now more rigid and on the front axle you'll get the Torsen limited-slip differential. Just like we were used to, the car is yours with the 4Control four-wheel steering system and also with four hydraulic bump stop shock absorbers.
With the manual stick, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, while the sprint from 80 to 120 km/h in the third gear it will take only 3.1 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 260 km/h.
