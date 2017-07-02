This is the new Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi

Peugeot won the Dakar Rally in 2016 and 2017. The French car manufacturer will try to do the same thing in 2018 and this is why they have unveiled the new 3008 DKR Maxi.





According to Peugeot, the new model is newrly 8 inches wider in order to cope better with the difficult terrain. As a result, the car nedded a new suspension which will improve the dynamics of the car and also the performances. For now we do not have the full specs but we know that the 3008 DKR Maxi won't come with bigger engine modifications.





The 3008 DKR uses a V6 3.0 liter turbodiesel unit that delivers 340 horsepower. The two-wheel drive car has a seqential gearbox and can cope with the rught terrain.





The new 3008 DKR Maxi will make its debut in the Silk Way Rally. Behind the wheel of the car will be Sebastien Loeb.





"I think the car is much more stable now that it is wider, and so it feels a bit different to drive," said Loeb of the new Maxi. "With its wide track and big wheels, it can go more or less anywhere. It’s maybe not so agile on stage-type roads: that’s more the territory of four-wheel drive cars. But the advantage of our car is the fact that it can tackle anything, especially the dunes."





Source: Peugeot