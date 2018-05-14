This is the new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster. This version of the AMG GT was developed to create a bridge between the AMG GT Roadster and the hardcore version AMG GT C Roadster.





Just like the other two systers, the German car uses a V8 4.0 twin-turbo engine rated at 522 horsepower and 670 Nm peak of torque. Matted to a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 308 km/h.





Another important fact is that the soft-top roof can be lowered or raised in just 11 seconds at speeds of up to 50 k/h. The mechanism used by Mercedes-Benz is made out of magnesium, steel and aluminium in order to have a reduce weight.





Standard, the new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster has a limited slip differential which is electornically controlled, the AMG Ride Control suspension with three modes and the AMD Dynamic Control with five settings.

