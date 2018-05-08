This is the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC Edition 1
8 May 2018 16:44:58
A few months ago, during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the all-new four-dour Mercedes-AMG. Now it is time to get some news about this model.
According to Mercedes-Benz, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will be sold in an Edition 1 version. 12 months will be available starting this year.
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC Edition 1 is offered with the AMG Aerodynamics Package that includes a larger front splitter, a fixed rear sporiler with mechanically adjustable blade, AMG sport stripes in matt graphite grey, 21 inch AMG special wheels and a unique paintwork.
Inside the cabin you'll get AMG Performance seats, Nappa upholstery, Air-Balance package with a new dedicated "AMG #63" fragrance and illuminated AMG door sill panels.
Under the hood of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC Edition 1 is a V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine rated at 639 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque. This amount of power is sent to the wheels via an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and an all-wheel drive system. The not to 100 km/h run is done in 3.2 seconds, while the top speed is
