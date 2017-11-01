This is the new Land Cruiser FJ Company Signature Edition
1 November 2017 15:56:09
|Tweet
The FJ Company is a Miami-based aftermarket brand which has developed an intersting version for a handsome Land Cruiser classic. If you are willing to pay 200,000 USD this Signature Edition can be yours.
The car blends all of the classic cues with some modern technology. The project started as a full frame-off restoration. The steel body and chassis are from an original 1981 FJ43 Land Cruiser. Now the body was painted in matte-Dune Beije and comes with FJ Company accessories.
In the front of the car you will see a Waran 8274 winch, special built-in LED fog lights by Baja Designs and unique wheels. Under the hood of the car is a V6 4.0 liter engine rated at 240 horsepower which comes with a Caltech programmable EFI.
There is also a custom suspension system and a set of Fox shock absorbers. Inside the cabin, customers will get special window levers, door handles, pedals, shifters and knobs. The dashboard is exposed metal but the interior also features some brown leather on the heated Recaro Sporster SC seats.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Toyota FJ CruiserEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhpN/A
1996 Toyota Mega CruiserEngine: 15B-FTE Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 282.01 nm / 208 ft lbs @ 1800 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...