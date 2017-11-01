This is the new Land Cruiser FJ Company Signature Edition

The FJ Company is a Miami-based aftermarket brand which has developed an intersting version for a handsome Land Cruiser classic. If you are willing to pay 200,000 USD this Signature Edition can be yours.





The car blends all of the classic cues with some modern technology. The project started as a full frame-off restoration. The steel body and chassis are from an original 1981 FJ43 Land Cruiser. Now the body was painted in matte-Dune Beije and comes with FJ Company accessories.





In the front of the car you will see a Waran 8274 winch, special built-in LED fog lights by Baja Designs and unique wheels. Under the hood of the car is a V6 4.0 liter engine rated at 240 horsepower which comes with a Caltech programmable EFI.





There is also a custom suspension system and a set of Fox shock absorbers. Inside the cabin, customers will get special window levers, door handles, pedals, shifters and knobs. The dashboard is exposed metal but the interior also features some brown leather on the heated Recaro Sporster SC seats.





