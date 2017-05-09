Hello petrolheads. This is the new Hyundai Kona! The model was spotted in Lisbon, Portugal. The new sub-compact crossover was caught by Patrick Kramer and it was spotted during a shooting for a commercial video.





The new Hyundai model is very pretty and comes with the new design philosophy. It has a sleek set of headlights, special LED and a great grille. The car was painted in dual-tone and the taillights looks pretty slim.





For now we don't have any images with the interior but according to some rumors, the new Hyundai Kona will have classic instrument dials, a rectangular infotainment display and center-mounted air vents.





The new Hyundai Kona is based on the i20 platform and could use the same engine line-up as the sub-compact hatchback. The new Hyundai Kona will be showcased during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show the event which will kick off in September.

Tags: hyundai kona, konda

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles

Source: Autoweek