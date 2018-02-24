This is the new generation Peugeot 508

Peugeot has published the first pictures and details about the new generation Peugeot 508. The model will be officially showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.





The design of the new Peugeot 508 completes an entirely revamped range. It benefits from all the stylistic features Peugeot included in the latest concept cars like the Exalt and the Instinct.





The new Peugeot 508 has 4.75 m in lenght and features a wheelbase of 2.79 meters. According to French officials, the interior was focused on quality and originality. The eye is immediately drawn to a spectacular, resolutely premium instrument panel and the latest version of the exemplary Peugeot i-Cockpit (a compact steering wheel, a 10 inch touchscreen and a head-up display unit of 12.3 inch. The new Peugeot 508 also offers i-Cockpit Amplify. With the choice of two completely customisable ambiences (“BOOST” and “RELAX”).





The new Peugeot 508 will come with two new petrol units (PuteTech 180 and PureTech 225). Both engines are fitted with an eight speed automatic transmission. On the diesel side, the French car manufacturer will come with a 130, 160 and 180 horsepower engine. The 130 HP unit will be the only one that can be matted with a six speed manual transmission.





