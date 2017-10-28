This is the new Ford Mustang RTR

This is a good day for Mustang lovers. Why? Because Vaughn Gittin Jr. has published the first pictures with the all-new Ford Mustang RTR, the car which will be showcased next week during the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.





Just like any other Mustang RTR, the new one comes with a special exterior package. It includes a more aggressive fascia that has triangular-shaped LED accenting lights in the grille, a revised front splitter and a sculpted hood. There are also new wheels, black accents and a sublte lip spoiler.





Pro Formula Drift driver and all-around motorsports badass Vaughn Gittin Jr. hasn't disclosed the performances of the new Mustang RTR but he told us that the car will be offered in three different stages. The Spec 3 Mustang RTR will deliver more than 700 horsepower thanks to a V8 5.0 liter supercharged engine.





The car will also be available with the 2.3 liter EcoBoost engine but who really cares? On the dynamic side, Mustang RTR will coe with adjustable dampers and sway bars and lowering springs.

