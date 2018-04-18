Home » News » BMW » This is the new BMW M2 Competition - it packs 410 horsepower and does not to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds

18 April 2018 10:44:03

BMW will replace the old M2 Coupe with a new speed machine. Its name is M2 Competition and here are the first details. The new BMW M2 Competition is coming with a 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine. But this time, the unit was replaced by a pot that we have seen on the M3 and M4. 

The motor is down on power compared to the bigger brothers but it still good enought to deliver 410 horsepower (21 HP less than the M3). Standard, the BMW M2 Competition will be available with a six-speed manual transmission, but on the option list you will have a seven-speed M DCT automatic gearbox. 

With the manual stick, the car does not to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, while the automatic transmission is faster with 0.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h. With the M Driver's Package, the top speed value can be raised up to 280 km/h. 

The new BMW M2 Cmpetition comes with high-precision CFRP strut and bulkhead strut for increased front section rigidity and also features a new cooling system. The dual exhaust system with two electrically-controlled flaps is responsable for the sound. 

