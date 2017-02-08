This is the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Dodge has officially unveiled the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT. This new American-built muscle packs an exterior design pack and a massive engine under the bonnet.





The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT comes with a V8 Hemi 6.4 liter engine which deliver 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft peak of torque. The engine is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission which was specially tweaked to run on this SUV.





As a result, the run from stand still to 60 mph is done in just 4.4 seconds while the quarter mile is done in just 12.9 seconds. This is impressive judging by the fact that the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT has seven seats and a towing capacity of over 8,000 lbs.





Here are some sporty models that can run the not to 60 mph slower than the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT.





Jaguar F-Type S – 5.5 seconds

Ford Mustang EcoBoost – 5.5 seconds

Chevrolet Camaro V6 – 5.1 seconds

Ford Focus RS – 4.7 seconds

Porsche 718 Cayman (PDK) – 4.7 seconds

Aston Martin V8 Vantage – 4.6 seconds

Lexus GS F – 4.5 seconds

Porsche 718 Boxster (PDK) – 4.5 seconds

Volvo V60 Polestar – 4.5 seconds

Volkswagen Golf R – 4.5 seconds

