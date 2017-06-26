This is the new 2018 BMW X3
26 June 2017 11:44:37
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition.
On the design side we see new headlights, special fog lights and revised taillights. Inside the cabin we see the 10.25 inch touchscreen display which can be controlled via hand gestures.
Under the hood, the new 2018 BMW X3 will be offered in 20d xDrive version, 30d xDrive varianta and X3 M40i. The 20d uses a 2.0 liter diesel engine that can deliver 190 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The car can run from stand still to 100 km/h in 8 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 213 km/h.
The 30d xDrive uses a six cylinder engine that delivers 265 horsepower and 620 Nm peak of torque. The run from not to 100 km/h is done in 5.8 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 240 km/h.
For the first time, the X3 will have an M version. Named X3 M40i, the model will use a 3.0 liter engine that delivers 360 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. The car will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically caped at 250 km/h.
This is the new 2018 BMW X3 Photos (14 photos)
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
