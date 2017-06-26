Home » News » BMW » This is the new 2018 BMW X3

This is the new 2018 BMW X3

26 June 2017 11:44:37

BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. 

On the design side we see new headlights, special fog lights and revised taillights. Inside the cabin we see the 10.25 inch touchscreen display which can be controlled via hand gestures. 

Under the hood, the new 2018 BMW X3 will be offered in 20d xDrive version, 30d xDrive varianta and X3 M40i. The 20d uses a 2.0 liter diesel engine that can deliver 190 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The car can run from stand still to 100 km/h in 8 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 213 km/h. 

The 30d xDrive uses a six cylinder engine that delivers 265 horsepower and 620 Nm peak of torque. The run from not to 100 km/h is done in 5.8 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 240 km/h. 

For the first time, the X3 will have an M version. Named X3 M40i, the model will use a 3.0 liter engine that delivers 360 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. The car will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically caped at 250 km/h.  

