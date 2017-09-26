Home » News » Porsche » This is the most powerful break in the world - Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

This is the most powerful break in the world - Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

26 September 2017 10:51:47

Porsche has updated the line-up of the new Panamera Sport Turismo. Until today, the German shooting brake was available in five different versions, but now we have a king. Its name is Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo and is the most powerful hybrid break in the world.

Under the hood of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is a V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine that deliver 550 horsepower and an electric unit rated at 136 horsepower. The hybrid powertrain delivers 680 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.



The engine resources are sent to the ground via an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive  system. As a result, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, while the acceleration from 0 to 200 km/h is done in 8.5 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 310 km/h. 

According to the German car manufacturer, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo has a fuel consumption of 3.0 liters per 100 kilometers. The battery pack has 14.1 kWh and the model can travel in full-electric mode for about 50 kilometers. 


  
  
  
  

