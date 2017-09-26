Home » News » Porsche » This is the most powerful break in the world - Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo
This is the most powerful break in the world - Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo
26 September 2017 10:51:47
|Tweet
Porsche has updated the line-up of the new Panamera Sport Turismo. Until today, the German shooting brake was available in five different versions, but now we have a king. Its name is Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo and is the most powerful hybrid break in the world.
Under the hood of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is a V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine that deliver 550 horsepower and an electric unit rated at 136 horsepower. The hybrid powertrain delivers 680 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.
The engine resources are sent to the ground via an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, while the acceleration from 0 to 200 km/h is done in 8.5 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 310 km/h.
According to the German car manufacturer, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo has a fuel consumption of 3.0 liters per 100 kilometers. The battery pack has 14.1 kWh and the model can travel in full-electric mode for about 50 kilometers.
This is the most powerful break in the world - Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Photos (10 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Porsche Panamera TurboEngine: V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs
1900 Lohner-Porsche HybridEngine: Rear Single Cylinder, Twin Front Inwheel Electric, Power: 10.4 kw / 14 bhpN/A
1988 Porsche 911 Club SportEngine: Flat 6, Power: 159.6 kw / 214.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 264.4 nm / 195.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1975 Porsche 911 TurboEngine: Air-Cooled Flat-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 344.4 nm / 254.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1990 Porsche 911 TurboEngine: Turbocharged Flat 6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 429.8 nm / 317.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
BMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...