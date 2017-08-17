This is the Infiniti Prototype 9

Infiniti revealed during the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance the all-new Prototype 9 retro car. The concept is heavily inspired by the motorsport cars that raced in 1940s and it also features some modern cues.





“It started as a simple thought. What if we found a car, down at the southern tip of Japan, buried deep in the barn, hidden from all eyes for 70 years? What if in this car we found the seed of passion planted during our first Japanese Grand Prix and the power and artistry of Infiniti today? What would this discovery look like?”, said Alfonso Albaisa, Infiniti’s senior vice president of global design.





Under the hood is an electric powertrain developed by Nissan’s Advanced Powertrain Department. A 30kWh high-voltage battery is keeping the engine alive. According to Infiniti, the unit delivers 150 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels and in these conditions the Infiniti Prototype 9 can run from not to 62 mph in just 5.5 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 102 mph and the battery will last about 20 minutes under heavy track use.

Source: Infiniti