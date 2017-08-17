This is the Infiniti Prototype 9
17 August 2017 10:39:24
|Tweet
Infiniti revealed during the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance the all-new Prototype 9 retro car. The concept is heavily inspired by the motorsport cars that raced in 1940s and it also features some modern cues.
“It started as a simple thought. What if we found a car, down at the southern tip of Japan, buried deep in the barn, hidden from all eyes for 70 years? What if in this car we found the seed of passion planted during our first Japanese Grand Prix and the power and artistry of Infiniti today? What would this discovery look like?”, said Alfonso Albaisa, Infiniti’s senior vice president of global design.
Under the hood is an electric powertrain developed by Nissan’s Advanced Powertrain Department. A 30kWh high-voltage battery is keeping the engine alive. According to Infiniti, the unit delivers 150 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels and in these conditions the Infiniti Prototype 9 can run from not to 62 mph in just 5.5 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 102 mph and the battery will last about 20 minutes under heavy track use.
This is the Infiniti Prototype 9 Photos (9 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Infiniti FX45 ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300.0 ft lbs
2002 Infiniti FX45 ConceptEngine: VK45 V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 339.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 451.49 nm / 333.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Infiniti G35 Sport CoupeEngine: V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2008 Infiniti G37 CoupeEngine: Alunimum VQ37VHR V6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...