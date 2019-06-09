Home » News » Mercedes » This is the first teaser picture with the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB
This is the first teaser picture with the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB
9 June 2019 05:44:25
During this spring, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the GLB Concept car. It will spawn a production model very soon and according to our sources, the SUV will be unveiled during the Frankfurt Motor Show.
In order to keep the fans connected, Mercedes-Benz decided to give a teaser picture with the future GLB model. THe picture shows us the solhouette of the car, and the taillights signature.
The pictures also comes with some info: "The new Mercedes-Benz GLB: intelligent like a smartphone and as practical as a multitool!".
As you can imagine, the new GLB is based on the MFA platform, the same architecture as the A-Class. It will features the same interior and the same technologies as the compact hactchback. The engine line-up will be borrowed from the A-Class.

