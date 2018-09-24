This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine

This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations on September 24 and this was a good oportunity for him to test the new Beast.





The new presidential car takes on modern Cadillac styling cues and has special headlights, big fenders and a special badge. Under the skin is a modified chiassis from Chevrolet medium-duty truck.





Tons of armor protects the President and as a result, the car has between 6.800 to 9.000 kilograms. As you can imagine, the Secret Service keeps the limo's equipment under secret in order to stay away from potential attackers.

Tags: presidential limousine, the beast presidential limousine, trump car

Posted in Miscellaneous, Videos