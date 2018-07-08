This is the Euro-spec 2019 Suzuki Jimny
8 July 2018
A few weeks ago, Suzuki has published the first pictures with the Euro-spec 2019 Suzuki Jimny. But now, the Japanese car manufacturer has come with lots and lots of new details.
The most important modifications is that the new mini off-roader will ditch the 1.3 liter petrol unit in order to get a 1.5 liter petrol unit that is good for 102 horsepower and 130 Nm peak of torque at 4.000 rpm. Despite its increased displacement, the new motor is 15 percent lighter than its predecessor and is significantly more efficient.
The engine will be matted either to a five speed manual transmission or to a four speed automatic gearbox. The power will be sent to the all four wheel thanks to the Allgrip Pro AWD system. It it not a permanent 4WD system but it has a low-range tranfer gear and thee driving modes.
The new Jimny will also get a new rear suspension and just like you are used to, the car has an approach angle of 37 degrees, while the departure angle measures 49 degrees.
