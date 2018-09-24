This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4

The French car manufacturer DS has published the first details and pictures with the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4. In case you have no clue about the DS line-up you'll have to know that this car is premium big SUV with a hybrid powertrain.





The new model combines a 200 horsepower petrol unit and a 109 horsepower electric engine and the new eight-speed automatic transmission. As a result, the hybrid powertrain delivers a total of 300 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque. All this amount of resource is set to all four wheels.





In the electric mode, the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4 can travel up to 50 kilometers. According to DS, this range is uitable for daily journey distance from home to work, on the city or on highway, up to a speed of 135 km/h.

Tags: ds7 crossback, ds7 crossback e-tense, ds7 crossback e-tense 4x4

Posted in Miscellaneous, New Vehicles