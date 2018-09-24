Home » News » Miscellaneous » This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4
This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4
24 September 2018
The French car manufacturer DS has published the first details and pictures with the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4. In case you have no clue about the DS line-up you'll have to know that this car is premium big SUV with a hybrid powertrain.
The new model combines a 200 horsepower petrol unit and a 109 horsepower electric engine and the new eight-speed automatic transmission. As a result, the hybrid powertrain delivers a total of 300 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque. All this amount of resource is set to all four wheels.
In the electric mode, the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4 can travel up to 50 kilometers. According to DS, this range is uitable for daily journey distance from home to work, on the city or on highway, up to a speed of 135 km/h.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
