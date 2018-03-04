Home » News » Seat » This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car

4 March 2018 10:42:41

The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric racing car that will be based on the Leon TCR touring car. 

The car will definetly compete in all these FIA competitions that requires touring regulations. The new Cupra e-Racer will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car Photos
The racing car has a rear-wheel-drive layout and will deliver 400 horsepower. But on some conditions, the car will be able to put down about 680 horsepower. The battery pack has 65 kWh battery but we don't have info about the range. With all the details about the new Cupra e-Racer we will come on 6 March.

Also at the Geneva Motor Show, Cupra will unveil the Cupra Ateca, the first preformance SUV developed by the Spanish car manufacturer. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Seat, Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car Photos (2 photos)
  • This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
  • This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. First picture with the all-new Volkswagen Touareg

    First picture with the all-new Volkswagen Touareg

  2. These are the first pictures of the new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV

    These are the first pictures of the new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV

  3. First teaser video of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

    First teaser video of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

  4.  
  5. Mercedes-Benz CLS Shooting Brake Night Edition is here

    Mercedes-Benz CLS Shooting Brake Night Edition is here

  6. This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car

    This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car

  7. Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again

    Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Morgan 4-Seater Roadster

    Engine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm

  2. 2006 Seat Leon Cupra

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm

  3. 2001 Seat Leon Cupra R

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 270 nm / 199.1 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  4. 2001 Seat Tango Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5600 rpmN/A

  5. 2003 Seat Altea Prototipo Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen ID Vizzion - first official sketchesVolkswagen ID Vizzion - first official sketches
Volkswagen has published the first official sketches of the upcoming ID Vizzion concept. The prototype will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Seat launches Shazam in its carsSeat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...

Various News

Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLIIToyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...

Motorsports

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of ChampionsDavid Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com