This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car

The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric racing car that will be based on the Leon TCR touring car.





The car will definetly compete in all these FIA competitions that requires touring regulations. The new Cupra e-Racer will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.





The racing car has a rear-wheel-drive layout and will deliver 400 horsepower. But on some conditions, the car will be able to put down about 680 horsepower. The battery pack has 65 kWh battery but we don't have info about the range. With all the details about the new Cupra e-Racer we will come on 6 March.





Also at the Geneva Motor Show, Cupra will unveil the Cupra Ateca, the first preformance SUV developed by the Spanish car manufacturer.

Tags: cupra, cupra e-racer, seat

