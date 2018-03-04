This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
4 March 2018 10:42:41
|Tweet
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric racing car that will be based on the Leon TCR touring car.
The car will definetly compete in all these FIA competitions that requires touring regulations. The new Cupra e-Racer will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
The racing car has a rear-wheel-drive layout and will deliver 400 horsepower. But on some conditions, the car will be able to put down about 680 horsepower. The battery pack has 65 kWh battery but we don't have info about the range. With all the details about the new Cupra e-Racer we will come on 6 March.
Also at the Geneva Motor Show, Cupra will unveil the Cupra Ateca, the first preformance SUV developed by the Spanish car manufacturer.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
First picture with the all-new Volkswagen Touareg
These are the first pictures of the new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV
First teaser video of the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder
-
Mercedes-Benz CLS Shooting Brake Night Edition is here
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
Related Specs
2006 Morgan 4-Seater RoadsterEngine: Ford Duratec V6, Power: 166.3 kw / 223 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm
2006 Seat Leon CupraEngine: Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm
2001 Seat Leon Cupra REngine: Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 270 nm / 199.1 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2001 Seat Tango ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5600 rpmN/A
2003 Seat Altea Prototipo ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Vizzion - first official sketches
Volkswagen has published the first official sketches of the upcoming ID Vizzion concept. The prototype will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor ...
Volkswagen has published the first official sketches of the upcoming ID Vizzion concept. The prototype will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Various News
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...