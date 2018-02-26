Home » News » Ford » This is the biggest billboard in the world. And Ford EcoSport is the star

This is the biggest billboard in the world. And Ford EcoSport is the star

26 February 2018 16:03:56

Ford has prepared a huge billboard for the newly launched EcoSport. The SUV made also in Roumania has received a massive ad. The billboard is placed on the side of  the Edificio España (Spanish: Spain Building), which is the eight tallest building in Madrid. The billboard has 5,265 square meters, the equivalent of about 20 tennis courts and it weights 2,000 kilograms. 

The previous record was made in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia and it was also hold by Ford. 

This is the biggest billboard in the world. And Ford EcoSport is the star
“Our Guinness World Records title for the Largest billboard demonstrates the creativity that drives our company. Ford’s message is ‘Go Further’, and that’s what we aimed to do with our campaign for the launch of the new EcoSport. It’s a great way to deliver the message ‘Life is out there, are you?’ to as many people as possible, right in the heart of Madrid”, said Elena Burguete, director of Marketing, Ford Spain.

The new Ford EcoSport is now on sale across Europe and, for the first time, it can be ordered in a ST-Line version. Also, the SUV can come with Intelligent All Wheel Drive. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Ford, Various News

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. First teaser of the Toyota Auris Hybrid with a new engine

    First teaser of the Toyota Auris Hybrid with a new engine

  2. First official pictures and details of the Nissan Terra

    First official pictures and details of the Nissan Terra

  3. 100 million USD to develop a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

    100 million USD to develop a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

  4.  
  5. First teaser image of the new GMC Sierra

    First teaser image of the new GMC Sierra

  6. This is the biggest billboard in the world. And Ford EcoSport is the star

    This is the biggest billboard in the world. And Ford EcoSport is the star

  7. First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6

    First video teaser of the upcoming Audi A6

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Ford Visos Concept

    Engine: Bi Turbo Inline-6, Power: 261.0 kw / 350 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

  2. 2000 Ford F150 SVT Lightning

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  3. 1996 Ford Indigo Concept

    Engine: V12, Power: 324.4 kw / 435.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 549.1 nm / 405.0 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm

  4. 2007 Ford Interceptor Concept

    Engine: Cammer V8N/AN/A

  5. 2001 Ford Lightning Rod Concept

    Engine: Triton V8, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

New Vehicles

Rolls Royce SUV to be called CullinanRolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...

Concept Cars

Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP ConceptKia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric ZoeRenault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...

Various News

Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLIIToyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...

Motorsports

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of ChampionsDavid Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com