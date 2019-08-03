This is the Audi A1 Citycarver
Audi has unveiled the 2020 A1 Citycarver, basically a more rugged version of the A1 Sportback model.
The new German model is 4.04 meters long and comes with a lifted suspension with 35 mm of additional ground clereance. Also, the Audi A1 Citycarver got some 16 inch whees for the standard variant and it can go up to 18 inch. As a result, this will add up to 0.5 mm of ground clereance compared to the standard model.
On the outside you will notice some off-road twkeas such as additional body cladding, new wheel arches and side sills. There is a special Singleframe radiatior grille and of course you can order a contrasting roof.
Inside the cabin there will be the same options that can be found on the A1 Sportback so no need to worry about modern technologies. For now we don't have any details about the engine line-up but we can be sure that the Audi A1 Citycarver will be offered with a wide range of units borrowed from the standard A1 Sportback range.
The new Audi A1 Citycarver will be on sale in Europe starting this month and the first deliveries are scheduled for the fall of 2019.
