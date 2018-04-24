This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
24 April 2018 11:09:24
|Tweet
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event which will kick off on 25 April.
For now we don't know what Daimler wanted to do with this concept because it is a sedan that combines the SUV DNA. Actually, here is the official statement.
"The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is a totally new archetype of a kind never seen before. Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a saloon to produce an ultra-modern SUV of three-box design", said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG.
On the outside you will see the massive grille and the sleek headlights, while on the side you'll definetly notice the chromed protections. At the back, we have some aggressive touches as well. The most striking design element is the vertical line that separates the roof and the rear glass.
Inside the cabin you will see a lot of ultra-luxury materials but another thing is interesting: the tea set that hides on the center tunnel. The steering wheel si also new while the instrument panel and the infotainment display are one and the same structure.
Under the hood, you won't find a petrol-eater engine. Mercedes-Maybach has four electric motors for this concept which can deliver up to 750 horsepower. The battery pack has 80 kWh and are good for about 500 kilometers of range.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Chverolet Corvette ZR1 clocks 212 mph in official test
Skoda Kamiq - official pictures and details with the SUV that will be sold exclusively in China
-
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
Ferrari Portofino European tour announced
Related Specs
2003 Mercedes-Benz Vision CLS Coupe ConceptEngine: 6-Cylinder CDI Diesel, Power: 197.6 kw / 265 bhp, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2002 Mercedes-Benz Vision GST ConceptEngine: AMG V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhpN/A
1999 Mercedes-Benz Vision SLR ConceptEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 415.4 kw / 557.1 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 720.0 nm / 531.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1923 Mercedes IndianapolisEngine: M 7294, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 4800 rpmN/A
1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC RallyeEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 169.3 kw / 227 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Chevrolet Silverado range to grow
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will ...
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...