This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept

Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event which will kick off on 25 April.





For now we don't know what Daimler wanted to do with this concept because it is a sedan that combines the SUV DNA. Actually, here is the official statement.





"The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is a totally new archetype of a kind never seen before. Our concept combines the DNA of an SUV with that of a saloon to produce an ultra-modern SUV of three-box design", said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG.





On the outside you will see the massive grille and the sleek headlights, while on the side you'll definetly notice the chromed protections. At the back, we have some aggressive touches as well. The most striking design element is the vertical line that separates the roof and the rear glass.





Inside the cabin you will see a lot of ultra-luxury materials but another thing is interesting: the tea set that hides on the center tunnel. The steering wheel si also new while the instrument panel and the infotainment display are one and the same structure.





Under the hood, you won't find a petrol-eater engine. Mercedes-Maybach has four electric motors for this concept which can deliver up to 750 horsepower. The battery pack has 80 kWh and are good for about 500 kilometers of range.

Tags: beijing motor show, mercedes-maybach, vision mercedes-maybach ultimate luxury

Posted in Mercedes, Concept Cars