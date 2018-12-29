This is the all-new Toyota Hilux Black Rally edition

Toyota has a special present for the fans which are from Japan: the Toyota Hilux Black Rally edition. As you can imagine, the pickup truck will be sold exclusively in Japan and it will be officially unveiled during the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show.





The car was specially prepared by the Toyota Racing Development division. The 2019 Toyota Hilux Black Rally edition comes with black alloy wheels featuring a double-spoke design, side steps and side decals.





The car also has a chromed dual exhaust setup, mud flaps with TRD lettering and some red accents. There is also a sports bar with some TRD branding.





The Toyota Hilux Black Rally edition will be available in extended cab and crew cab body styles. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the car will share the spotlights at the Tokyo Auto Show with a modified Prius also made by TRD.





Tags: toyota, toyota hilux, toyota hilux black rally, toyota hilux black rally edition

Posted in Toyota, New Vehicles