This is the all-new Mercedes-Benz S 560 e plug-in hybrid

Mercedes-Benz has launched a special plug-in hybrid model. This one is based on the S-Class flagship sedan and it is available to order.





The new plug-in hybrid S-Class is named S 560 e and uses the thid generation of Mercedes-Benz hybrids. Under the hood of the model is a V6 3.0 liter petrol unit that deliver 367 horsepower at 5.500 rpm and 500 Nm peak of torque between 1.800 and 4.500 rpm.





Also, under the hood is an electric engine which can deliver 122 horsepower. As a result, the plug-in hybrid model delivers 476 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to a nine speed automatic transmission, the S 560 e model runs from not to 100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.





In the electric mode, the S 560 e will deliver a top speed of 130 km/h while the fuel consumption is clocked at 2.5 liters per 100 kilometers. Thanks to a 13.5 kWh battery the German flagship sedan will be able to travel up to 50 kilometers in the full electric mode.

Tags: mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz plug-in hybrid, mercedes-benz s560e, plug-in hybrid

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles