This is the all-new Land Rover Defender
15 September 2019 12:41:06
After three years since the last Defender was out on the market, now we have a special news: the new Defender is here.
The new generation of the car was unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and it is full of tech, is good on off-road and it has a more modern look. As a result, we will give you some "bullets" info about the new generation Land Rover Defender.
- new platform which has about 95% aluminum.
- 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain with 3.0 liter engine.
- ClearSight Ground View and ClearSight Rear View Mirror help you see more. 3D on-screen visualisation help when using the Advanced Tow Assist and Wade Sensing systems.
- bigger, with more room inside and with the same off-road capabilites.
- full colour Head-up Display provides on and off-road information with new video capability putting important
information directly in front of the driver.
- intuitive 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility delivers enhanced user experience and broader range of functions.
- as like they used to, Land Rover comes with two body versions: Defender 90 and Defender 110. The first one has a price tag of around 40,000 GBP, while the Defender 110 will start from 45,240 GBP.
