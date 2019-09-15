This is the all-new Hyundai i30 N Project C
15 September 2019
At this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, Hyundai launched the i30 N Project C limited edition. The new model is a nterpretation of the brand’s first-ever high-performance model.
It is lighter, lower and more extreme. According to Hyundai, the new i30 N Project C is 50 kilograms lighter than the normal version of the car and it sits 6 mm closer to the road.
The i30 N Project C’s unique specifications include clearly visible carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) body parts lacquered smooth to show the perfect carbon fibre weave. The front splitter, rear diffuser, bonnet and N-branded side sills are all made from CFRP.
Power remains 275 PS and overboost-torque at 378 Nm as with the i30 N with Performance Package, while the i30 N Project C’s reduced weight and added responsiveness make for noticeably enhanced feedback to the driver. The car can do the not to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 250 km/h.
