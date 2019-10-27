This is the all-new electric Mazda MX-30
27 October 2019 13:29:56
Mazda has published the first pictures and details regarding their first electric model. The name is MX-30 and it was showcased during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.
On the outside, we see the same Kodo design used in a different manner, but overall is the same phylosophy we have used to see at Mazda. The new MX-30 has the same dimensions as the CX-30 compact SUV, but the silhouette is a little bit more coupe-ish.
An interesting fact is that the rear doors were inspired by the ones used in the old RX-8.
Until now we don't have the full details but we do knwo that Mazda will use a 143 horsepower electric motor with a 35.5 kWh battery pack. The official electric range will be 200 kilometers (WLTP measurements) while recharging the battery at a 50 kW plug will take about 40 minutes (from 0 to 80%).
