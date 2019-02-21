This is the all-new Audi SQ5 TDI with 347 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque

Audi has officially unveiled the all-new 2019 SQ5 TDI. The new performance SUV follows into the footsteps of the first generation and comes with a mighty V6 3.0 liter diesel engine which can deliver 347 horsepower and an astonishing 700 Nm peak of torque.





In order to anichilate the turbo lag, Audi has installed an electic compressor to suply with some air at low rpm. As a result, the new Audi SQ5 TDI can run from not to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h.





More than that, Audi has installed a mild-hybrid system which works with a 48V system. As a result, the Audi SQ5 TDI will be able to "drink" 0.7 liters/100 kilometers less. The engine resources are sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive quattro system and thanks to an eight speed automatic transmission.

Tags: 2020 audi sq5 tdi, audi, audi sq5 tdi, audi suv, sq5

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles