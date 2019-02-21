This is the all-new Audi SQ5 TDI with 347 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque
21 February 2019 12:36:33
Audi has officially unveiled the all-new 2019 SQ5 TDI. The new performance SUV follows into the footsteps of the first generation and comes with a mighty V6 3.0 liter diesel engine which can deliver 347 horsepower and an astonishing 700 Nm peak of torque.
In order to anichilate the turbo lag, Audi has installed an electic compressor to suply with some air at low rpm. As a result, the new Audi SQ5 TDI can run from not to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h.
More than that, Audi has installed a mild-hybrid system which works with a 48V system. As a result, the Audi SQ5 TDI will be able to "drink" 0.7 liters/100 kilometers less. The engine resources are sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive quattro system and thanks to an eight speed automatic transmission.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
