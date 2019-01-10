This is the all-new 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet
10 January 2019 13:35:36
|Tweet
A few weeks ago, Porsche has published the first pictures and details about the all new generation 911 992. Now it is time to see the all-new 911 Cabriolet.
Just like the coupe version, the new German model comes with the same traditional design but with an all-new interior and technologies. According to Porsche, the mechanism that is used for the soft-top is now lighter and smoother.
The new 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet will be able to open its soft top in just 12 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h. And that's all folks. These are all the differences between the coupe and cabriolet version.
Inside the new Porsche 911 Cabriolet we'll get a new infotainment system with a 10.9 inch screen and a new layout for the center console. Porsche also comes with a newly developed Wet mode wich can be used, of course, on wet roads.
For now, Porsche 911 Cabriolet will be offered in just two versions: Carrera S and Carrera 4S. Both cars uses the same 3.0 liter twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine with 450 horsepower and 530 Nm peak of torque. The transmission is a new 8 speed automatic with double-clutch.
As a result, the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, while the all-wheel drive version (911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet) can do the same run 0.1 seconds faster).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2020 Ford Explorer updates detailed
Urus helps Lamborghini achieve historic sales in 2018
Mercedes-Benz EQC made US debut at CES Las Vegas
-
BMW Designworks and North Face introduce the new Futurelight Camper
This is the all-new 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Toyota Supra teaser again. The sports car will be unveiled next week
Related Specs
1983 Porsche 911 CabrioletEngine: Flat 6, Power: 128.3 kw / 172.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 237.0 nm / 174.8 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1990 Porsche 911 CabrioletEngine: Air-Cooled Flat-6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
1994 Porsche 911 CabrioletEngine: Air-Cooled Flat-6, Power: 202.8 kw / 272.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7Engine: Air-Cooled Flat 6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 254.89 nm / 188 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm
1998 Porsche 911 GT2Engine: Flat-6, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 585 nm / 431.5 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Seat achieved record sales in 2018
Seat had a magnificent 2018, with sales that exceeded expectations and brought more clients into showrooms. Globally, SEAT sold a total of 517,600 vehicles, ...
Seat had a magnificent 2018, with sales that exceeded expectations and brought more clients into showrooms. Globally, SEAT sold a total of 517,600 vehicles, ...
Gadgets
Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...