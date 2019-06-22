This is the all-new 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

Last year, BMW decided to bring back the 8 Series moniker. It was a coupe which was made to impress and to travel fast from A to B with great comfort. But the rear seats in the Coupe were practically unsable.





For those who want to take their kids on vacation BMW has the answer. It is alled the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and it has four doors and four proper seats. The new model is 30 mm wider than the Coupe, 231 mm longer and it has a 201 mm longer wheelbase compare to the same car.





As a result, we are speaking about more space inside which can accomodate up to four grown up people.





The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will have its world premiere during the #NEXTGen event on 25 – 27 June 2019 in Munich. The launch is scheduled in September and it will be available with three different engines. The base version is called 840d xDrive and has a 3.0 liter diesel engine rated at 320 horspower.





The entry-level in the petrol units is called 840i xDrive Gran Coupe and the unit is delivering 340 horsepower. Last, but not least is the jewel of the crown: 850i xDrive Gran Coupe. It has a 4.4 liter V8 engine which can deliver 530 horsepower.

Tags: 8 series gran coupe, bmw, bmw 8 series, bmw 8 series gran coupe

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles