This is the all-new 2019 Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen officially unveiled the all-new 2019 Volkswagen Touareg. The new SUV was unveiled in Beijing and later that day, the European public got their premiere at the Bucharest International Auto Show (SIAB).





The new flagship takes a top position in the premium class SUV segment with its expressive design, its innovative operating, convenience and safety systems, as well as in the high quality of its materials and craftsmanship.





Compared to the previous generation, the new 2019 Touareg is wider and longer. The new dimensions have positive effects on both the vehicle's proportions and its amount of interior space. More than that, customers will get an incresead trunk capacity, from 697 to 810 liters. More than that, the car is lighter with about 100 kilograms, thanks to new materials.





In Europe, Volkswagen will initially offer two V6 diesel engines for the new 2018 Touareg with outputs of 170 kW / 231 PS and 210 kW / 286 PS. In a number of markets, this will also be followed by a V6 petrol engine (250 kW / 340 PS) and a V8 turbodiesel (310 kW / 421 PS). A new plug-in hybrid drive (270 kW / 367 PS of system power) is being prepared for China; its exact launch date in Europe is still open.





Inside the cabin, the new Touareg will get the new Innovision Cockpit. We are talking about a digital instrument panel (12 inch display) and the top Discover Premium infotainment system (15 inch display). Both screens can merge to deliver the same effect we have already seen on the S-Class.





Also, the car will get some great assistance systems. The new 2019 Volkswagen Touareg will get ight Vision assistance system (detects people and animals in darkness via a thermal imaging camera), Roadwork Lane Assist (semi-automated steering and lane keeping, accelerating and braking up to 60 km/h), Front Cross Traffic Assist (reacts to cross traffic in front of the Touareg), active all-wheel steering (makes the Touareg handle like a compact car), new roll stabilisation with electromechanically controlled anti-roll bars, 'IQ.Light – LED matrix headlights' (interactive, camera-based dipped and main beam headlight control) and a 'Windshield Head-up Display' projected directly onto the windscreen.





Tags: 2019 touareg, 2019 volkswagen touareg, touareg, volkswagen touareg

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles