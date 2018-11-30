This is the all-new 2019 Porsche 911 992
30 November 2018 05:15:17
|Tweet
Porsche unveiled a new 911 generation during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. As you can expect, the new German sports car hasn't received to much exterior modification and Porsche is keep telling us that the new 911 has a timless design.
The eight generation Porsche 911 comes under the 992 code and will have the same unique and special exterior lines.
For now, Porsche will offer only two engine options but in few months it will gain more and more variants. The first two options are the 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S. Under the hood of this pair of versions is a 3.0 liter turbocharged flat-six engine rated at 443 horspower (+23 HP more than the old generation). For now we do not have any details about the Nm amount but the figures are impressive.
The new 911 Carrera S can hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, while the all-wheel drive version (Carrera 4S) can do the same run in just 3.4 seconds. If you are going for the Sport Chrono Package the cars will be two-tenths of a second faster.
Standard, the new 911 comes with a new eight speed dual-clutch transmission. IN the US, the new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S will start from 113,200 USD, while the all-wheel drive version can be yours from 120,600 USD.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7Engine: Air-Cooled Flat 6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 254.89 nm / 188 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm
1998 Porsche 911 GT2Engine: Flat-6, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 585 nm / 431.5 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2002 Porsche 911 GT2Engine: Water Cooled , All Aluminum, Flat-6, Power: 344.5 kw / 462.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 620 nm / 457.3 ft lbs @ 3500-4500 rpm
2004 Porsche 911 GT2Engine: Water Cooled , All Aluminum, Flat-6, Power: 344.5 kw / 483 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs @ 3500-4500 rpm
2008 Porsche 911 GT2Engine: Aluminum M96/70S Flat-6, Power: 395.2 kw / 530 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 684.69 nm / 505 ft lbs @ 2200-4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...
Custom Cars
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...