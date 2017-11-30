This is the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Jeep has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 Wrangler during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new off-roader comes with a lot of new things and this is why we have chosen to put them in a slighty different way.





The 2018 Jeep Wrangler - New specs





Unmatched capability with Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems, next-generation Dana axles, new Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential and 33-inch off-road tires

Industry-leading ground clearance and approach, breakover and departure angles

Unmatched crawl ratios

Up to 30 inches of water fording

A modern design that stays true to the original

Instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille pays homage to Jeep® CJ models

Iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps provide distinctive Wrangler character

Rugged-yet-distinguished design boasts improved aerodynamics

Convenient fold-down windshield for off-road purists

More open-air freedom for the only true open-air 4x4 SUV with new easy-to-use Sky One-Touch powertop, two hardtops and premium soft top

Dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations

Lightweight, high-strength aluminum doors, hinges, hood, fenders, windshield frame, and magnesium swing gate help reduce weight and boost fuel economy

Suspension tuned to optimize on-road handling and ride comfort without sacrificing off-road capability

Advanced fuel-efficient powertrain menu:

All-new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with efficient eTorque technology

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with Engine Stop-Start (ESS)

Diesel power in response to overwhelming consumer demand: 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with ESS coming in 2019





Two transmission offerings: new eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual

Fourth-generation Uconnect system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the choice of 5.0, 7.0- or 8.4-inch touchscreens with pinch-and-zoom capability

Packed with more than 75 available advanced safety and security features

