Home » News » Porsche » This is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with 670 HP

This is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with 670 HP

15 August 2019 09:23:29

Porsche has officially unveiled the 2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. The performance plug-in hybrid SUV comes with a twin-turbocharged V8 4.0 liter engine and an 134 horsepower electric motor. 

In total, the PHEV system deliver 670 horsepower. As a result, the model can run from not to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 183 mph. 

This is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with 670 HP
This is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with 670 HP Photos
Standard, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid has carbon-ceramic brakes, active anti-roll bars, a torque-vectoring rear end, and the Sport Chrono package. There are a few drinving modes developed for this version. Drivers will be able to swith from Hybrid Auto to Sport, Sport Plus, E-Charge and E-Hold. 

According to Porsche, the battery pack is enought to travel up to 20 miles with one charge. The starting price of the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is 161,900 USD, nearly 35,000 USD more than a regular Cayenne Turbo. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles

This is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with 670 HP Photos (1 photos)
  • This is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with 670 HP

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection unveiled

    Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection unveiled

  2. Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available

    Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available

  3. McLaren GT created by MSO and showcased at Pebble Beach

    McLaren GT created by MSO and showcased at Pebble Beach

  4.  
  5. 2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK

    2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK

  6. Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie make US debut

    Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie make US debut

  7. McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach

    McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach

Related Specs

  1. 1962 Porsche 356B Carrera 2

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 113.3 kw / 151.9 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 177.6 nm / 131.0 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm

  2. 1963 Porsche 356B Carrera 2000 GS/GT

    Engine: Type 587 Boxer-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 130 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 161.3 nm / 119 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm

  3. 1964 Porsche 356C Carrera 2

    Engine: Flat 4, Power: 65.6 kw / 88.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 122.0 nm / 90.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  4. 1978 Porsche 924 Rallye Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  5. 1986 Porsche 962C

    Engine: Air Cooled, Boxer-6, Power: 462.3 kw / 620 bhp @ 8200 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New YorkVolkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Bentley to unveil a special model this JulyBentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...

Market News

Current Seat Leon, best sold generation everCurrent Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test runVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com