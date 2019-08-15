This is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with 670 HP
15 August 2019 09:23:29
Porsche has officially unveiled the 2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. The performance plug-in hybrid SUV comes with a twin-turbocharged V8 4.0 liter engine and an 134 horsepower electric motor.
In total, the PHEV system deliver 670 horsepower. As a result, the model can run from not to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 183 mph.
Standard, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid has carbon-ceramic brakes, active anti-roll bars, a torque-vectoring rear end, and the Sport Chrono package. There are a few drinving modes developed for this version. Drivers will be able to swith from Hybrid Auto to Sport, Sport Plus, E-Charge and E-Hold.
According to Porsche, the battery pack is enought to travel up to 20 miles with one charge. The starting price of the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is 161,900 USD, nearly 35,000 USD more than a regular Cayenne Turbo.
