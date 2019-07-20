This is the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray

Chevrolet has a big surprise for you: the eight generation Corvette. The base version of the new Corvette is named Stingray and it will feature a 6.2 liter Small Block V8 engine which, for the first time is a productio 'Vette, was mid-mounted.





As a result, the new Corvette is more dynamic, sportier and can deliver better performances. The V8 engine can deliver 490 horsepower or 495 HP with the performance exhaust system installed.





The power will be managed thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission with de-clutch, which allows the driver to decouple the clutch for greater manual control.





As a result, the new Corvette Stingray can run from not to 60 mph in under 3 seconds. Just like the old version, the new C8 will have Magnetic Ride Control for better dyanmics. A performance traction management system is also available, with an electronic limited slip differential standard on the entry-level car.





According to Chevrolet officials, the base price for the Stingray will be under 60,000 USD. More than that, for the first time in the history, Chevrolet will built some right-hand drive versions. Later this year we will see the convertible version, while a track variant is also on the cards.

Tags: 2020 chevrolet corvette, 2020 corvette stingray, chevrolet, chevrolet corvette, corvette c8, corvette stingray

