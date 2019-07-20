This is the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray
20 July 2019 11:12:31
|Tweet
Chevrolet has a big surprise for you: the eight generation Corvette. The base version of the new Corvette is named Stingray and it will feature a 6.2 liter Small Block V8 engine which, for the first time is a productio 'Vette, was mid-mounted.
As a result, the new Corvette is more dynamic, sportier and can deliver better performances. The V8 engine can deliver 490 horsepower or 495 HP with the performance exhaust system installed.
The power will be managed thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission with de-clutch, which allows the driver to decouple the clutch for greater manual control.
As a result, the new Corvette Stingray can run from not to 60 mph in under 3 seconds. Just like the old version, the new C8 will have Magnetic Ride Control for better dyanmics. A performance traction management system is also available, with an electronic limited slip differential standard on the entry-level car.
According to Chevrolet officials, the base price for the Stingray will be under 60,000 USD. More than that, for the first time in the history, Chevrolet will built some right-hand drive versions. Later this year we will see the convertible version, while a track variant is also on the cards.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28Engine: LS1 V8 SFI, Power: 231.2 kw / 310.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 CoupeEngine: V8 SFI, Power: 227.4 kw / 304.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 335 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88Engine: V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 637.23 nm / 470 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1965 Chevrolet Corvette Mako Shark II XP-830Engine: Mark IV V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray 427Engine: L72 90 Degree V8, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 623.68 nm / 460 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lexus will unveil an electric concept car during Tokyo Motor Show
A few days ago, Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible prototype. Now we have other interesting news regarding the Japanese car manufacturer. ...
A few days ago, Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible prototype. Now we have other interesting news regarding the Japanese car manufacturer. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Various News
Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...