This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car

During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and it is the first Czech concept based on the all-new MEB electric architeture developed by the Volkswagen Group.





At the base of the Vision iV is an all-electric powertrain which comes in a form of pair electric engines. The total power output announced by Skoda is 306 horsepower and more than 400 Nm peak of torque.





From not to 100 km/h the new Skoda Vision iV need just 5.9 seconds, while the run from 80 to 120 km/h is done in less than 4 seconds. Thanks to an 82 kWh battery pack, the Czech concept car can travel up to 500 kilometers in the WLTP cycle.





In the MEB platform, the high-voltage battery lies compactly between the front and rear axle in the car’s underbody, where it is also optimally protected. The liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery can be charged to 80 per cent of its total capacity in 30 minutes.

