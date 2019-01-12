This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept
12 January 2019 16:14:57
A few months ago, some voices close to Lexus told us that the Japanese company is working on two different versions of the LC model. Back then, the rumors were about a convertible version of the LC and about a performance variant.
Now it seems that rumors were true because Lexus will showcase during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show the all-new LC Convertible Concept. For now we have the first official pictures of the prototype.
The Japanese car manufacturer didn't give any details about the roof of about the engine but we do know that the design philosophy will be seen on the future Lexus cars.
“A production version of this concept would be exhilarating in many different ways. You would see its dynamic lines as you approach, hear its engine when you started it up and feel everything around you once on the road. It would engage the senses in a way that is unique and exciting every time you got behind the wheel,” said adao Mori, chief designer of the LC Convertible concept.
