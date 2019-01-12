Home » News » Lexus » This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept

This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept

12 January 2019 16:14:57

A few months ago, some voices close to Lexus told us that the Japanese company is working on two different versions of the LC model. Back then, the rumors were about a convertible version of the LC and about a performance variant. 

Now it seems that rumors were true because Lexus will showcase during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show the all-new LC Convertible Concept. For now we have the first official pictures of the prototype. 

This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept
This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept Photos
The Japanese car manufacturer didn't give any details about the roof of about the engine but we do know that the design philosophy will be seen on the future Lexus cars. 

“A production version of this concept would be exhilarating in many different ways. You would see its dynamic lines as you approach, hear its engine when you started it up and feel everything around you once on the road. It would engage the senses in a way that is unique and exciting every time you got behind the wheel,” said adao Mori, chief designer of the LC Convertible concept.

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Lexus, New Vehicles

This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept Photos (12 photos)
  • This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept
  • This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept
  • This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept
  • This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Toyota Supra leaked video

    2019 Toyota Supra leaked video

  2. This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept

    This is the 2019 Lexus LC Convertible Concept

  3. Audi PB18 e-tron supercar will have a production version

    Audi PB18 e-tron supercar will have a production version

  4.  
  5. Nissean teases a mistery concept for Detroit

    Nissean teases a mistery concept for Detroit

  6. 2020 Ford Explorer updates detailed

    2020 Ford Explorer updates detailed

  7. Urus helps Lamborghini achieve historic sales in 2018

    Urus helps Lamborghini achieve historic sales in 2018

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Lexus IS 430 Concept

    Engine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs

  2. 2003 Lexus HPX Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  3. 2008 Lexus IS-F

    Engine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm

  4. 1994 Lexus Landau Concept

    Engine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A

  5. 2005 Lexus LF-A Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving ConceptToyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

New McLaren Longtail model to be unveiledNew McLaren Longtail model to be unveiled
McLaren has a long tradition when it comes to special edition and special supercars. Among this cars is also the Longtail range, who is preparing to become ...

Market News

McLaren reaches record sales in 2018McLaren reaches record sales in 2018
McLaren is one of the most successful brands in the world, managing to catch-up brands with tradition like Ferrari or Lamborghini. Global sales for McLaren ...

Gadgets

Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversationsHarman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally carVolkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...

Videos

Time-lapse video: watch how a new Tesla Model 3 is madeTime-lapse video: watch how a new Tesla Model 3 is made
Tesla has published some special footage with its assembly line in Fremont factory. This time, on the assembly line is the new Tesla Model 3 sedan. ...
Copyright CarSession.com