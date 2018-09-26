Home » News » Hyundai » This is the 2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N - 275 HP and 6.1 seconds for the not to 100 km/h
This is the 2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N - 275 HP and 6.1 seconds for the not to 100 km/h
26 September 2018 15:41:32
Hyundai has officially unveiled the 2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N model. As you would expect the new model comes with the same exterior tweaks we have already seen on the hatcback version.
On the front side we have a special N grille, with some bigger air intakes and a modified spoiler that has received some red accents. At the back, the car comes with an air diffuser, a discret wing and two exhaust tips. Bigger wheels, N-branded calipers and more red accents.
Inside the cabin you will find a sport steering wheel with the N logo, sport seats and some red stickings. The infotainmnet system has a special theme for this performance version of the i30 Fastback. Also, you will find a selector that gives you the chance to pick up one of the five driving modes available.
Under the hood is a 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol unit that can deliver 250 horsepower and 353 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the Performance pack, the motor can offer up to 275 horsepower. The engine is matted to a six speed manual transmission. As a result, the not to 100 km/h is done in 6.4 seconds or 6.1 seconds for the 275 HP version.
