Home » News » Chevrolet » This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro

This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro

10 April 2018 11:21:03

Chevrolet has officially unveiled the 2019 Camaro. The american musclecar will come with a slightly revised exterior, with technological updates and with a big surprise for the racing track fans. 

“Lauded since its introduction for its balance of driving fun, refinement and value, the restyled 2019 Camaro reaches even higher with more of the design, technology and choices that customers want,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers.

The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a new radiator grille, modified headlamps and LED taillights. Also we will see some bigger air intakes. 

This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Photos
Inside the cabin, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro will come with the most advanced infotainment systems ever from Chevrolet. According to the US-brand officials, it has a functionality that mimics the latest smartphones and tablets, and cloud connection designed to enhance personalization, available navigation, voice recognition, apps and more. The standard version will come with a 7 inch touchscreen while on the option list you have an 8 inch display.

The 2019 Camaro will also come with a rear view camera and with Forward Collision Alert. Last, but not least is an enhanced Performance Data Recorder System.

The big surprise will come on the 2.0 liter turbo engine. Chevrolet will offer the handling pack 1LE for this version. It has stiffer suspensions, Brembo brake package, special tires and a Competition Mode (within Sport and Track Modes). The 2.0 liter turbo engine deliver 275 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.  

Tags: , ,

Posted in Chevrolet, New Vehicles

This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Photos (7 photos)
  • This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
  • This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
  • This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
  • This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Lamborghini Urus around the world - 4 months and 114 cities

    Lamborghini Urus around the world - 4 months and 114 cities

  2. The 2018 Audi A6 Avant is here

    The 2018 Audi A6 Avant is here

  3. Porsche granted access in Formula E

    Porsche granted access in Formula E

  4.  
  5. Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK

    Bentley solar panel capacity to become largest in UK

  6. Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo sets track record at Spa-Francorchamps

    Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo sets track record at Spa-Francorchamps

  7. Lexus RX L makes European debut

    Lexus RX L makes European debut

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Chevrolet Camaro 302 Concept

    Engine: V8N/AN/A

  2. 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    Engine: LS1 V8 SFI, Power: 231.2 kw / 310.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe

    Engine: V8 SFI, Power: 227.4 kw / 304.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 335 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2006 Chevrolet Camaro Concept

    Engine: LS2 V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  5. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 9561

    Engine: Mark IV L72 Cast Iron V8, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UKMcLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...

Future Cars

Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...

Market News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units soldMitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...

Gadgets

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com