This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet has officially unveiled the 2019 Camaro. The american musclecar will come with a slightly revised exterior, with technological updates and with a big surprise for the racing track fans.





“Lauded since its introduction for its balance of driving fun, refinement and value, the restyled 2019 Camaro reaches even higher with more of the design, technology and choices that customers want,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers.





The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a new radiator grille, modified headlamps and LED taillights. Also we will see some bigger air intakes.





Inside the cabin, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro will come with the most advanced infotainment systems ever from Chevrolet. According to the US-brand officials, it has a functionality that mimics the latest smartphones and tablets, and cloud connection designed to enhance personalization, available navigation, voice recognition, apps and more. The standard version will come with a 7 inch touchscreen while on the option list you have an 8 inch display.





The 2019 Camaro will also come with a rear view camera and with Forward Collision Alert. Last, but not least is an enhanced Performance Data Recorder System.





The big surprise will come on the 2.0 liter turbo engine. Chevrolet will offer the handling pack 1LE for this version. It has stiffer suspensions, Brembo brake package, special tires and a Competition Mode (within Sport and Track Modes). The 2.0 liter turbo engine deliver 275 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.

