This is the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
10 April 2018 11:21:03
Chevrolet has officially unveiled the 2019 Camaro. The american musclecar will come with a slightly revised exterior, with technological updates and with a big surprise for the racing track fans.
“Lauded since its introduction for its balance of driving fun, refinement and value, the restyled 2019 Camaro reaches even higher with more of the design, technology and choices that customers want,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers.
The 2019 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a new radiator grille, modified headlamps and LED taillights. Also we will see some bigger air intakes.
Inside the cabin, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro will come with the most advanced infotainment systems ever from Chevrolet. According to the US-brand officials, it has a functionality that mimics the latest smartphones and tablets, and cloud connection designed to enhance personalization, available navigation, voice recognition, apps and more. The standard version will come with a 7 inch touchscreen while on the option list you have an 8 inch display.
The 2019 Camaro will also come with a rear view camera and with Forward Collision Alert. Last, but not least is an enhanced Performance Data Recorder System.
The big surprise will come on the 2.0 liter turbo engine. Chevrolet will offer the handling pack 1LE for this version. It has stiffer suspensions, Brembo brake package, special tires and a Competition Mode (within Sport and Track Modes). The 2.0 liter turbo engine deliver 275 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
