This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane

The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors.





Here they are: 2018 McLaren 720S, 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante, 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1, 2018 BMW M5, 2019 Aston Martin Vantage, 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 Quadrifoglio, 2018 Audi TT RS, 2019 Dodge Challenger RT Scat Pack 1320, 2018 Ford Mustang GT, 2018 Kia Stinger GT, and 2018 Honda Civic Type-R.





And the result was pretty easy to guess, but we won't spoil this thing because you really have to watch this impressive video.

